Detroit Lions cut 18 players, including both kickers

According to the Detroit Lions, they cut 18 players on Tuesday, including both of their kickers (as predicted).

Here is the full list. Stay tuned for the final 53-man roster!

RELEASED

WR Geronimo Allison

K Randy Bullock

CB Corn Elder

K Zane Gonzalez

CB Nickell Robey-Coleman

WAIVED

LB Tavante Beckett

LB Rashod Berry

S Jalen Elliott

DT Bruce Hector

G Tommy Kraemer

TE Alize Mack

WR Javon McKinley

RB Dedrick Mills

T Darrin Paulo

RB Craig Reynolds

WR Sage Surratt

LB Jahlani Tavai

TE Brock Wright

PLACED ON RESERVE/SUSPENDED

DE Jashon Cornell

