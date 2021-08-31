Detroit Lions cut 18 players, including both kickers

According to the Detroit Lions, they cut 18 players on Tuesday, including both of their kickers (as predicted).
Here is the full list. Stay tuned for the final 53-man roster!
RELEASED
WR Geronimo Allison
K Randy Bullock
CB Corn Elder
K Zane Gonzalez
CB Nickell Robey-Coleman
WAIVED
LB Tavante Beckett
LB Rashod Berry
S Jalen Elliott
DT Bruce Hector
G Tommy Kraemer
TE Alize Mack
WR Javon McKinley
RB Dedrick Mills
T Darrin Paulo
RB Craig Reynolds
WR Sage Surratt
LB Jahlani Tavai
TE Brock Wright
PLACED ON RESERVE/SUSPENDED
DE Jashon Cornell