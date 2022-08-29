Detroit Lions cut CB Saivion Smith

The cuts just keep coming for the Detroit Lions as they continue to trim their roster from 80 to 53 players by 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The latest move involves cornerback, Saivion Smith.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions have decided to move on from Smith, despite him having a solid camp.

Another roster cut for the Lions: CB Saivion Smith. I thought Smith had a really nice camp, seemed to be pushing for a roster spot until that rough series yesterday. Lions even used him at safety in practice last week. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) August 29, 2022

Last last week, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to reporters and he explained that the tiebreaker for making the initial 53-man roster would be special teams.

“Well, always the tiebreaker is gonna be special teams,” Campbell said. “That’s the first. If it’s close at all, it needs to be someone who can help us on special teams. I mean, certainly it’s hard. You’re just gonna have to, we have to weight it. Dependability and look, trust is a big deal with me. But, I’m also a realist, too. I understand that you can have a team full of those guys, and if you don’t have enough talent, you’ll get beat. So, it’s a juggling act that I have to do here.”

Campbell added that trimming the roster down to 53 players would not be easy.

“It’s tough, it’s gonna be hard, because you’re gonna be, Brad and I went through it again (Thursday) night,” Campbell commented. “You go through these scenarios, doing the balancing. You’re juggling the durability, the dependability. They do it right, but are they good enough, truly good enough versus the talent, flash player, but can’t trust them. They can do it if the light comes on. It’s hard, but that’s the task we’re given.”

Nation, did you think Saivion Smith was going to make the Detroit Lions’ initial 53-man roster?

