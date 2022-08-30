Detroit Lions cut DL Bruce Hector

The Detroit Lions have continued shaping their roster down to the 53 man limit this afternoon by parting ways with defensive tackle Bruce Hector.

The #Lions are waiving DL Bruce Hector, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2022

Hector, who played collegiate football at South Florida, found his way into the NFL when he was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent. He would later make his way around the NFL, seeing time with the Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, and Carolina Panthers.

Bruce Hector is the latest Lions roster cut

He appeared in all three of Detroit’s preseason games in 2022, recording six tackles and a quarterback hit.

For head coach Dan Campbell, he knows that having to part ways with players is the difficult part of the job.

“It’s a lot more difficult than even last year,” Campbell explained to media members on Monday. “It was tough last year, but this year, because we are so much farther along, and that’s a credit to (general manager Brad Holmes). Our talent level is better, and the competition is better. The better the competition, the better the players rise to that occasion. You have a talented player, and if he’s not getting challenged every day, then he’ll never grow. But, if you have someone who can challenge that player, then they start to grow together and they get that much better.

“That’s kind of where we’re at. I feel like we’re starting to get into that phase of it, whereas last year, we weren’t really there. Credit to Brad, and these are difficult. Because ultimately we’re gonna probably have to let go of some players that were here all last year and we depended on and did everything we asked them to do and produced for us last year. But, that’s a sign of progress, too.”

The Lions begin the 2022 regular season on Sunday, September 11 with a matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

