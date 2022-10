Dominik Eberle made his debut as the Detroit Lions kicker on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, and things did not go well at all for him.

Featured Videos



Not only did Eberle miss two extra points, but he also sent a kickoff out of bounds, costing the Lions some valuable yardage.

Dominik Eberle cut

Well, according to reports, the Detroit Lions have decided to cut Eberle.

With Eberle being cut, you can expect that the Lions will soon be signing another kicker to replace him.