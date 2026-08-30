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Detroit Lions Make 53-Man Roster Decision on Nick Whiteside

Sam LaPorta injury update Detroit Lions joint practices Detroit Lions Cut Nick Whiteside
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The Detroit Lions have made another interesting decision as their roster moves quickly toward 53 players.

Detroit has cut cornerback Nick Whiteside, according to Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News. Bianchi added that Whiteside is a candidate to return to the Lions’ practice squad.

This one is a little tough to swallow considering how well Whiteside performed this summer.

Sam LaPorta injury update Derrick Moore Ahmed Hassanein Detroit Lions Cut Nick Whiteside

Whiteside entered camp fighting for a roster spot but steadily forced his way into the conversation. The Lions’ official website called him one of Detroit’s early training-camp standouts, noting that he was making plays on defense and special teams while earning first-team opportunities.

His versatility only helped his cause. Detroit experimented with Whiteside at multiple spots in the secondary as the team dealt with injuries and tried to determine the best combination behind D.J. Reed and Rock Ya-Sin.

That made Whiteside one of the more intriguing names in the Lions’ final roster battles. In fact, I had Whiteside making the team in my final 53-man roster prediction.

Whoops.

Detroit also got its final preseason evaluation Saturday during a 25-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, but the numbers game in the secondary ultimately caught up with Whiteside.

Because Whiteside has fewer than four accrued NFL seasons, he is subject to waivers. If another team claims him, he is gone. If he clears, Detroit would have the opportunity to bring him back on the practice squad. Justin Rogers notes that waiver claims following Sunday’s cuts are due by 1 p.m. Monday, after which teams can begin assembling their practice squads.

That appears to be the Lions’ hope here.

Whiteside may not be on Detroit’s initial 53-man roster, but his time with the Lions might not be finished just yet.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!
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