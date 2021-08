Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes has made a decision this afternoon.

The team has decided to part ways with OLB Reggie Gilbert:

#Lions have released OLB Reggie Gilbert. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 4, 2021

Gilbert played college football at Arizona and was signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He also played for the Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, and Jacksonville Jaguars.