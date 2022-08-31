Detroit Lions cut RB Jermar Jefferson, make two other roster moves

Earlier today, the news broke that the Detroit Lions had been awarded DT Benito Jones (formerly of the Miami Dolphins) off waivers.

In order to make room for Jones on the 53-roster, the Lions were forced to cut a player and that is exactly what they just did.

According to the reports, the Lions have cut RB Jermar Jefferson to make room for Benito Jones. In addition, the Lions waived WR Trinity Benson with an injury settlement.

From Detroit Lions:

WAIVED:

RB Jermar Jefferson

CLAIMED VIA WAIVERS:

DL Benito Jones (from Miami)

WAIVED WITH AN INJURY SETTLEMENT:

WR Trinity Benson

Nation, does this cut surprise you at all?

