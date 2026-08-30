Detroit Lions Cut Veteran RB Ahead of Deadline

The Detroit Lions have made another move in their increasingly clear running back competition.

Detroit is cutting veteran running back Trayveon Williams, according to Justin Rogers of Detroit Football Network, removing one more player from a crowded backfield as the Lions finalize their initial 53-man roster.

Williams had been competing with Jacob Saylors, Jabari Small and Roydell Williams for depth behind Detroit’s established group of Jahmyr Gibbs, Isiah Pacheco and Sione Vaki.

His departure does not guarantee Saylors a roster spot, but it certainly makes the picture more favorable.

Saylors Made His Case at the Perfect Time

Saylors delivered arguably his strongest performance of the summer in Saturday’s 25-16 preseason victory over the Indianapolis Colts, rushing 17 times for 100 yards and averaging 5.9 yards per carry.

The Lions’ official postgame observations specifically highlighted Saylors, noting the confidence Detroit has in him as a potential backup option.

Timing matters on roster weekend, and Saylors could not have picked a better moment to produce his first 100-yard performance of the preseason.

Detroit entered the finale with several difficult decisions still unresolved, something we highlighted in our look at the Lions’ biggest roster battles.

Williams becoming one of the casualties removes one more obstacle.

Lions’ Backfield Is Coming Into Focus

Gibbs, Pacheco and Vaki have always appeared to be the foundation of the running back room. The question was how many additional backs Detroit would keep and which player could separate himself from the pack.

Our final 53-man roster prediction included Saylors, and Sunday’s developments only strengthen that possibility.

There are still decisions to be made involving Saylors, Small and Roydell Williams, so nothing should be considered official until Detroit completes the roster.

But this much is clear:

Trayveon Williams is out, and Jacob Saylors’ chances of sticking around just got better.