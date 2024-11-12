Detroit Lions/D-Generation X Crossover Hype Video Will FIRE YOU UP!

If you're looking for a reason to get even more excited about the Detroit Lions' dominant 8-1 start to the 2024 season, look no further than a recent video from @DarkoStateNews on X (formerly Twitter). This electrifying crossover video between the Detroit Lions and D-Generation X (DX) will have you ready to run through a brick wall.

In the video, the energy of DX—a professional wrestling faction known for its rebellious spirit and unforgettable catchphrases—meets the fire and passion of the Detroit Lions. The video is a perfect blend of hype, intensity, and attitude, with clips of the Lions’ biggest plays paired with iconic DX moments. Whether it's the legendary “Are you ready?” or the unforgettable “Suck it!” taunt, this video highlights just how much the Lions are embracing the “win at all costs” mentality that’s taken the league by storm this season.

For those unfamiliar with D-Generation X, the stable was a cornerstone of late-90s professional wrestling. The group featured stars like Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Chyna, X-Pac, and the New Age Outlaws—Road Dogg and Billy Gunn. Known for their rebellious nature, DX were trailblazers in professional wrestling, much like the Lions have been this season, dominating opponents and proving that they’re one of the toughest teams in the NFL.

Next Up: The Jacksonville Jaguars

After an inspiring win over the Houston Texans, the Lions are looking to keep their momentum rolling into their next matchup at Ford Field. The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming to town, and they’ll be facing an NFC powerhouse that looks poised to continue their historic run. With their high-flying offense, tough defense, and resilient attitude, the Lions are ready to prove that they’re here to stay at the top of the NFC.

So, if you're not already hyped for this game, this crossover video should do the trick. The Lions are bringing the energy, and they’re ready to keep on rolling. Get ready for a game that’s bound to be another chapter in what’s shaping up to be a legendary season for Detroit.

Watch the full video below and get ready to be fired up for the next chapter in the Lions’ 2024 season!