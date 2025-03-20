Detroit Lions: D.J. Reed Contract Details Emerge

We finally know the details of D.J. Reed's new contract with the Detroit Lions.

The Detroit Lions have officially locked in cornerback D.J. Reed with a three-year, $48 million deal, and now the full details have been released. According to Over The Cap, the structure of the contract confirms the reported $32 million in guaranteed money, but there are some key details that show how smartly the Lions are managing their salary cap.

D.J. Reed

Breaking Down the D.J. Reed Contract Details

The Lions clearly structured Reed’s contract to maximize flexibility, keeping the early cap hit low while allowing room to maneuver in future seasons.

What This Means for Detroit

The Lions continue to show they’re playing the long game with contract structures, giving themselves flexibility while keeping key players locked in. The manageable cap hit in 2025 allows for further additions to the roster while setting up Reed for larger payouts in later seasons. With Reed locked in alongside rising star Terrion Arnold, Detroit’s secondary looks ready to make noise for years to come.

