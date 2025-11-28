Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys Point Spread Revealed

The Detroit Lions sit at 7–5 and are still stinging from their 31–24 Thanksgiving Day loss to the Packers. Now, they’ve got a massive opportunity to bounce back, and they’ll have the entire country watching.

On Thursday Night Football, the Lions return to Ford Field to host the Dallas Cowboys, who are suddenly surging after a wild 31–28 Thanksgiving win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Dallas moves to 6–5–1 on the season, and they’ve got momentum at the perfect time.

And now we know what Vegas thinks of this primetime showdown.

Lions Open as Home Favorites

According to the early spread from DraftKings, the Lions are 4.5-point favorites over the Cowboys. That number suggests oddsmakers still believe the Lions are the better overall team, and that Ford Field’s environment will matter.

The total for the game is set at 54.5 points, which is exactly what you’d expect for two offenses with firepower (and two defenses that have been inconsistent).

For bettors who prefer the moneyline:

Lions: -218

Cowboys: +180

Translation: Vegas expects Detroit to win, but it won’t be a walk.

A Must-Have Game for Both Teams

For Detroit, this matchup is more than just a rebound opportunity; it’s a statement game. The Lions haven’t played their most complete football lately, and Thursday is their chance to reset in front of a roaring home crowd.

Dallas, meanwhile, is fighting to stay alive in a crowded NFC playoff race. A road win in Detroit would immediately shift the Cowboys’ trajectory.

Both teams need it.

Both teams know it.

And Vegas says the Lions have the edge… for now.