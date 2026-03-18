Detroit Lions Sign Damone Clark

The Detroit Lions continue to build out their roster with smart, under-the-radar moves, adding linebacker Damone Clark to the mix. While this signing may not grab national headlines, it’s the type of depth addition that could quietly pay off in a big way, especially for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

The Main Points

A low-risk, high-upside addition

Clark enters Detroit as an unrestricted free agent with starting experience and a strong special teams résumé. Though contract details remain undisclosed, this is clearly a low-risk move with potential long-term value.

Battle-tested with NFL experience

Originally drafted in the fifth round in 2022 by the Dallas Cowboys, Clark has already logged meaningful NFL snaps:

Appeared in games as a rookie despite major pre-draft surgery

Started 5 games during his first season

Spent parts of three seasons in Dallas before a late-2025 roster move

Overcoming adversity

Clark’s journey is worth noting. After undergoing spinal fusion surgery just before entering the NFL, many questioned his future. Instead, he fought his way onto the field as a rookie, showing resilience that aligns perfectly with Detroit’s “grit” identity.

Special teams weapon

While his defensive snaps were limited during his short stint with the Houston Texans, Clark made his biggest impact on special teams:

130 special teams snaps in just 6 games

Experience across all four phases

That versatility gives him a legitimate path to making the roster.

Productive when given opportunities

Across his career, Clark has totaled:

190 tackles

6 tackles for loss

4 pass breakups

2 forced fumbles

Those numbers reflect a player who can contribute when called upon.

What This Means for Detroit

This move fits perfectly into Brad Holmes’ roster-building philosophy:

Add competition at key depth spots

Target players with upside and toughness

Strengthen special teams without sacrificing defensive potential

Clark likely enters camp competing for a backup linebacker role while immediately boosting special teams. If he develops further, he could become more than just depth.