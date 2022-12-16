Detroit Lions: Dan Campbell gives update on Aidan Hutchinson

This coming Sunday, Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions will look to continue their hot streak when they travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets. With a win, the Lions would move to 7-7 on the season, and they would increase their playoff chances to about 40%. If the Lions are going to beat the Jets, they are going to need all hands on deck, as it is never easy to win on the road against a winning team. That means having Aidan Hutchinson available on the defensive side of the ball.

What did Dan Campbell say about Aidan Hutchinson?

Prior to Friday’s practice, Campbell spoke to reporters and he passed along the good news that Hutchinson has returned to practice after missing Thursday’s practice with an illness.

#Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson has returned to practice, per Dan Campbell, and "feels pretty good." He missed yesterday's practice with an illness.

December 16, 2022

After a slow start to the season, Hutchinson has really come on strong, and the Lions’ defense has looked like a completely different unit than it did earlier in the year.

Nation, where would you rank Hutchinson in terms of the NFL Rookie of the Year award?