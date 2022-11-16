Detroit Lions: Dan Campbell gives update on Frank Ragnow

In Week 10, the Detroit Lions marched into Soldier Field and they managed to pull out a come-from-behind victory over the Chicago Bears. Though the Lions were able to pick up their third win of the 2022 season, which just so happens to tie their win total from a year ago, everything was not roses on Sunday as center Frank Ragnow was seen leaving the locker room in a walking boot. On Wednesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell gave the latest on Ragnow.

What did Dan Campbell say about Frank Ragnow?

Prior to Wednesday’s practice, the first of the week leading up to the Lions’ Week 11 matchup against the New York Giants, Campbell told reporters that Ragnow will not practice today. Campbell did note that Ragnow is “feeling better” than he felt on Sunday.

Dan Campbell said no Frank Ragnow at practice today. Ragnow was in a boot after the game the other day, has worn one much of the year to protect his toe.

Not having Ragnow available against the Bears would be a huge loss for the Lions. That being said, they have been in that position before so it would be nothing new.