Kerby Joseph & Josh Reynolds: Detroit Lions’ Dan Campbell gives update 2022

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
  • The Lions are holding their final practice of the week on Friday
  • Dan Campbell gave an injury update on Josh Reynolds and Kerby Joseph

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to win their second-straight game when they hit the road to take on Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears. The Lions have yet to win a road game under head coach Dan Campbell, and they will need all hands on deck on Sunday against a dangerous Bears squad. On Friday, before the Lions’ final practice of the week, Campbell gave an injury update on S Kerby Joseph and WR Josh Reynolds.

What did Dan Campbell say about Kerby Joseph and Josh Reynolds?

Prior to today’s practice, Campbell gave an injury update on Joseph and Kerby.

As far as Reynolds goes, Campbell said he continues to improve but will miss today’s practice. With Reynolds missing all three practices this week, it seems like a foregone conclusion that he will also miss Sunday’s game against the Bears.

While speaking about Joseph, who has been in concussion protocol after taking a bit hit from his teammate Jeff Okudah this past Sunday, Campbell had good news to report.

Campbell said Joseph is no longer in concussion protocol, and he will practice fully today. As long as everything goes well, which there is no reason to believe it will not, Joseph will be ready to roll against the Bears.

