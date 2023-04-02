Detroit Lions’ Dan Campbell is fired up that NFL is allowing controversial play

Detroit Lions head coach, Dan Campbell, expressed his support for the NFL's decision to keep the push play in place during the league's annual spring meeting. The play, which rose to prominence last season thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles, involves an offensive player pushing their teammate forward in an attempt to gain yardage. Campbell stated that he fired up about the decision and saw it as an opportunity for defenses to develop strategies to stop it. He believes that once defenses can find a way to stop the push play, it won't be an issue anymore. The NFL's competition committee debated the topic and discussed it with ownership but ultimately decided against proposing a rule change.

At the NFL’s annual spring meeting last week, Campbell said he was fired up that the league’s competition committee did not recommend a ban on the push play.

“I’m all good with it,” Campbell said. “I’ve got no problem, man. Because here's why, man. I think of it defensively, man, you've got to have a plan to stop it. And that's what fires me up. We're going to have a plan to stop it.”

Big Picture: NFL's decision to keep push play in place

Campbell's support for the push play is significant because it shows a willingness to adapt to new strategies and plays. It also highlights the importance of strategy and planning in football. By allowing the push play to remain, the NFL is encouraging teams to develop new ways to gain yardage and score points, which keeps the game interesting for players and fans alike.

“That's like my goal is that we come back here next year and it’ll be like, ‘All right, we can't do that anymore,’” he said. “So, listen, you've got something good, then defensively, you've got to find a way to stop it. So this’ll be fun.”

Bottom Line – Pushing Forward: The Future of the Push Play

Overall, Dan Campbell's support for the push play highlights the importance of innovation and strategy in football. By allowing teams to utilize new plays and strategies, the NFL keeps the game interesting and engaging for players and fans alike. While the push play may be controversial, it is a part of the game and should be embraced. As Campbell stated, once defenses can find a way to stop it, it won't be an issue anymore. Until then, it will continue to be a part of the game and a potential game-changer for teams looking to gain an extra yard or two.