Detroit Lions_ Dan Campbell is not thrilled with 13-game road losing streak

When Dan Campbell was hired to be the next head coach of the Detroit Lions, the hope was that he could quickly turn the team from losers into winners. Through his first 25 games as head coach of the Lions, Campbell is 5-19-1, including going 0-13 on the road. This coming Sunday, the Lions will hit the road to take on the Chicago Bears, and Campbell is hoping to win his first road matchup since coming to the Motor City.

What did Dan Campbell say about his 13-game road losing streak with the Detroit Lions?

On Friday, Campbell spoke to the media, and when the 13-game losing streak came up, he made his feelings known.

“It’s brutal,” he told reporters.

Detroit Lions’ remaining road games

Here are the road games remaining for the Lions in 2022:

Week 10 at Chicago Bears

Week 11 at New York Giants

Week 15 at New York Jets

Week 16 at Carolina Panthers

Week 17 at Green Bay Packers