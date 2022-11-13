Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions: Dan Campbell ‘proud’ of his team after first road victory

Since Dan Campbell was hired by the Detroit Lions, the team had had 13 opportunities to pick up a road win, and on 13 opportunities, they found a way to lose the football game. That ended on Sunday when the Lions went into Soldier Field and defeated the Chicago Bears 31-30. For the second week in a row, the Lions’ defense stepped up when they needed to, and it ended up paying off. Following the game, Campbell spoke to reporters and he made it clear how “proud” he is of his team.

Dan Campbell Detroit Lions

What did Dan Campbell say after the Detroit Lions’ win over the Bears?

When asked about getting his first road win as head coach of the Lions, Campbell downplayed it a bit, and he made it clear that he is “proud” of his players.

“I’m very proud because that’s 2 weeks in a row that our defense has come up huge,” Campell said after the game.

Campbell also talked about how the Lions did what they needed to do down the stretch.

“We did what we had to do in the fourth,” Campbell said.

Campbell talked about how they battled their way back and found a way to win the game “means everything” to him and to his team.

