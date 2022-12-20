Detroit Lions: Dan Campbell refuses to ‘talk trash’ about a win

Dan Campbell is not about to take anything away from a win in the NFL

It was not pretty, but Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions were able to go into the Meadowlands on Sunday afternoon and walk away with a 20-17 win over the New York Jets. During the game, the Lions did not play as well as they’ve been playing as of late, but it was nice to pick up a win without playing their best football. On Monday, Campbell spoke to reporters and he refused to “talk trash” about winning a game in the NFL.

This week's hottest stories

What did Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell say about not talking trash about a win?

On Monday, Campbell spoke to reporters, and he made it very clear that winning in the NFL against any team is a big deal.

“We’re not gonna talk trash about a win,” Campbell said. “A win is a win and we will take that because we earned that. Our guys earned that, but the reality is, moving forward, that we do have to clean a few of these things up that could’ve cost us today and will cost us down the road. But a win feels great. The guys, they believe … they believe.”

Featured Videos



Up next for Campbell and the Lions is a matchup against the Carolina Panthers, who also happen to be in the playoff hunt. With a win, the Lions would move to 8-7 on the season, and that, coupled with two other things going their way, would actually put them in the No. 7 spot in the NFC Playoffs heading into Week 17.

Nation, do you think the Lions will earn a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs?