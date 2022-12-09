Detroit Lions: Dan Campbell ‘shocked’ by point spread vs. Vikings

This coming Sunday, Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions will have an opportunity to move within one game of .500 when they host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Heading into the game, the Lions are 5-7, while the Vikings come to the Motor City with a 10-2 record. With a win or a tie, the Vikings will clinch the NFC North, yet, as we passed along on Thursday, it is the Lions who are the favorites in Sunday’s matchup.

What did Dan Campbell say about the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread?

On Friday, Campbell was asked about the Lions being favored over the Vikings and he said he is “shocked.”

“I don’t know because there again, and I’m being as honest as I can, I don’t know — I really don’t even know how to respond to that,” Campbell said. “I’m shocked by that, but there again, all those things don’t matter, point spread, who’s favored, it doesn’t. This team finds ways to win, and if we’re not ready to go, and we don’t handle our business.

“It’s going to take every one of us, coaches and players, to win this game,” he added. “That’s what I do know, because they’ve got plenty over there, and there again, a team that finds ways to win, those are dangerous teams.”

Campbell advised the team not to follow the betting odds because “we can’t bet.” He acknowledged that it’s “illegal” and “I’d get banned for life from this league,” so it has no bearing on their preparation.

Campbell should be “shocked” that the Lions are favored over the Vikings as it is reportedly the first time in the Super Bowl era that a 5-7 team is favored over a 10-2 team.

