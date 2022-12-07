Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions: Dan Campbell talks about facing T.J. Hockenson

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings in November
  • The Lions will take on Hockenson on Sunday at Ford Field

Heading into the 2022 season, one of the big questions was whether or not the Detroit Lions would end up signing TE T.J. Hockenson to a multi-year contract extension. At that time, and even before that, I wrote about how I could not see Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes wanting to give Hockenson the big bucks. Well, on Nov. 1, news broke that the Lions had traded Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings, who just so happen to be the opponent this coming Sunday.

T.J. Hockenson Detroit Lions Dan Campbell

What did Dan Campbell say about facing T.J. Hockenson?

Prior to Wednesday’s practice, Campbell was asked about facing Hockenson.

“He’s been a steady player for them,” Campbell said. “We knew we were gonna lose some production, he was a good player, but I do feel like our guys have stepped up… to do this you had to feel OK about spreading the load through the rest of the group.”

Dan Campbell T.J. Hockenson

Since being traded to the Vikings, Hockenson has 30 catches for 225 yards and a touchdown in five games.

Dan Campbell,t.j. hockenson

