Detroit Lions Place Safety Dan Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Detroit Lions have placed rookie safety Dan Jackson on injured reserve after a leg injury at practice.
Detroit Lions training camp player returns Dan Jackson injured reserve

Well, this isn’t the kind of training camp update Lions fans were hoping for.

On Monday night, the Detroit Lions officially placed rookie safety Dan Jackson on injured reserve, ending his preseason before it really began, and possibly his entire 2025 rookie season.

Jackson, who suffered a leg injury during Sunday’s practice, didn’t return to the field and was evaluated by team trainers. Roughly 24 hours later, the team made the decision to move him to IR.

Why It Matters

Dan Jackson wasn’t just a camp body. The undrafted rookie out of Georgia was fighting for one of the final roster spots at a position group that already had questions behind starters Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph. With versatility, athleticism, and a reputation for special teams prowess, Jackson had quietly built some momentum during early practices.

This injury throws a wrench into those plans, and puts the Lions in a bit of a bind when it comes to safety depth.

What Happens Next

Under NFL rules, if a player is placed on IR before final roster cuts, he’s ineligible to return that season unless he’s released with an injury settlement and later re-signed. So barring a surprise move, Jackson’s rookie year is likely over before he could even suit up for a preseason game.

The Bottom Line

It’s a harsh reminder of how quickly things can change in the NFL, especially for rookies trying to earn a spot. Jackson came in as an under-the-radar addition but had enough tools to potentially sneak onto the roster or practice squad.

Now, the focus shifts to recovery, and the hope that this setback is just a detour, not a dead end.

AI Disclosure: Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff. – Fact Checking Policy

