Detroit Lions: D’Andre Swift growing increasingly frustrated

Prior to the start of the 2022 season, Detroit Lions assistant coach Duce Staley said D’Andre Swift could be one of the best running backs in the NFL. In Week 1, during a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Swift carried the ball 15 times for 144 yards and a touchdown, while also catching three passes for 31 yards. Since then, he has a total of 109 rushing yards on 25 carries, as injuries have kept him from taking on a full load. On Wednesday, Swift spoke to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press about how frustrated he is.

What did Detroit Lions RB D’Andre Swift say about his frustrations?

Swift told Birkett that he has grown increasingly frustrated about his injuries preventing him to take on a full load.

"It's tough," Swift told the Free Press. "But where I'm at right now is like, I can't miss no games. I've missed more than enough time, so I'm at the mindset now where I'm going to just keep pushing through and just keep being able to do what I can for my teammates, try to win games. And trying to be a part of something special here, so that includes me pushing through and doing whatever I can."

“I’m in a tough spot because I know I’m not where I want to be physically with the injuries and everything like that, so it’s kind of, it is what it is with the injuries,” Swift said. “But as far as my role, I’m just out there trying to contribute anyway possible. Ultimately, I’m trying to win and me being out there one play, 15 plays, whatever it may be, I feel like I can affect the game a little bit.” Via Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

What’s next for D’Andre Swift and the Detroit Lions?

Up next for Swift and the Lions is a Week 11 matchup against the 7-2 New York Giants, followed by another game four days later when the Buffalo Bills come to down on Thanksgiving Day.

