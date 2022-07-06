If healthy, I believe the Detroit Lions offense has a chance to surprise quite a few people in 2022, and a big reason why is running back, D’Andre Swift.

There is no question about it that Swift has the ability to be a three-down back in the NFL but injuries have held him back since he was drafted by the Lions.

Lions running backs coach and assistant head coach Duce Staley recently challenged Swift to know the difference between being hurt and being injured.

“Injuries happen, but one of the things Swift and I had a conversation about is you’ve got to be able to play through some of these injuries as a running back,” Staley said via the Detroit Free Press. “We all know there’s a difference between being injured and hurt. As soon as you step in this building as a running back, Day One training camp, you’re not going to feel the same.

“There will be some things you have to fight through.”

“Playing running back, you’re going to take your fair share of hits,” Staley said. “You just have to make sure you protect yourself when it’s the time to protect yourself and then there’s going to be time to put it all out there.”

Detroit Lions: D’Andre Swift workout video goes viral

By all accounts, D’Andres Swift has been working his tail off during the offseason and he looks to be in the best shape of his life as Detroit Lions training camp approaches.

In fact, Swift reportedly bulked up a bit during the offseason with the hope that it makes him more durable for the upcoming seaosn.

If Swift can stay healthy, there is no question about it that he will be a huge part of the Lions offense in 2022.

“There’s no doubt he makes us better, he’s a dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands and we’re going to use him as such,” Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said of Swift.

On the Fourth of July, a video emerged of Swift, Ja’Marr Chase, Jalen Mills, and Leonard Fornette putting in some work on the treadmill.

That video, which can be seen below, has since gone viral.

