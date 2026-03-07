Detroit Lions Land Combine Stud in Dane Brugler’s Latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions have experienced a very interesting offseason up to this point, and the ripple effects are already showing up in the latest mock drafts.

In a new two-round 2026 NFL mock draft from Dane Brugler of The Athletic, Detroit lands two players who could immediately address major roster needs, starting with a powerful offensive lineman in the first round.

Lions Add Offensive Line Depth in Round 1

With the No. 17 overall pick, Brugler projects the Lions selecting Kadyn Proctor, a massive offensive lineman from Alabama Crimson Tide football.

Detroit’s offensive line remains one of the strengths of the roster, but recent roster changes, including the release of veteran interior lineman Graham Glasgow, have created a need for depth and long-term stability.

Brugler believes Proctor could provide exactly that.

“The return of Taylor Decker in 2026 gives the Lions options on draft night, but it doesn’t eliminate offensive line from being the move here. Proctor has the talent to give Detroit immediate depth at both tackle and guard, especially after the release of Graham Glasgow. He’d be a long-term building block.”

Proctor impressed scouts during the pre-draft process, including a strong showing at the NFL Scouting Combine where he recorded an unofficial Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.26 out of 10.

That mark ranks 114th among 1,519 offensive tackles tested since 1987, highlighting his rare athletic profile for a player of his size.

If drafted by Detroit, Proctor could potentially see early playing time at guard while also developing as a long-term option at tackle.

Lions Land Combine Star at EDGE in Round 2

Brugler also addresses another major Detroit need in the second round.

With pick No. 50, the Lions select Dani Dennis-Sutton, a dynamic edge defender from Penn State Nittany Lions football.

Dennis-Sutton was one of the biggest winners of the 2026 NFL Combine, posting a staggering Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.96 out of 10.

That score ranks:

9th-best defensive end out of 2,046 prospects since 1987

Highest among edge defenders at the 2026 Combine

His athletic testing numbers drew comparisons to elite pass rushers such as Jevon Kearse, Danielle Hunter, and Maxx Crosby.

A Potentially Perfect Draft Haul

If Brugler’s projection plays out, Detroit would walk away with two players who could contribute immediately.

A versatile offensive lineman capable of playing multiple spots along the line

capable of playing multiple spots along the line An elite athlete at EDGE who could bolster Detroit’s pass rush

For a Lions team hoping to remain in Super Bowl contention, adding young talent in the trenches could be exactly what the roster needs.

Of course, general manager Brad Holmes has a history of surprising draft decisions. But if the Lions followed Brugler’s blueprint, Detroit fans would likely be thrilled with the result.