The Detroit Lions finally looked like the defense everyone hoped they would be on Sunday. Now, Brad Holmes has to make sure one impressive performance doesn’t lead to a costly decision before the trade deadline.

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Detroit’s 20-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers was a major step forward for a secondary that struggled throughout the opening weeks of the season. Brian Branch returned, D.J. Reed looked more comfortable, and the Lions held one of the NFL’s more dangerous passing attacks in check.

But with the Nov. 10 trade deadline approaching, Holmes faces an interesting dilemma.

Was Sunday’s performance proof that Detroit has fixed its secondary, or could believing that be the biggest mistake the Lions make this season?

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes acknowledges fans during warmups ahead of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Brian Branch Changes Everything for Detroit Lions

There’s no denying the impact Branch made in his first game since suffering a torn Achilles last December.

The Pro Bowl defensive back played roughly two-thirds of Detroit’s defensive snaps and delivered a massive fourth-quarter interception. His versatility also allowed defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard to get creative with coverages and personnel.

Detroit entered the Packers game ranked last in the NFL in total defense and passing defense. Yet on Sunday, the Lions looked considerably more organized, aggressive, and confident.

Head coach Dan Campbell praised several defensive contributors after the victory, including Branch, Reed, Khalil Dorsey, Chuck Clark, Tyleik Williams, and Aidan Hutchinson.

That’s encouraging news for a team that desperately needed defensive improvement.

However, one strong showing doesn’t erase everything that happened during Detroit’s first five games.

Brad Holmes Cannot Ignore the Bigger Picture

The Lions have already demonstrated that they’re willing to explore significant upgrades in the secondary.

Earlier this month, Detroit pursued cornerback Joey Porter Jr. before Pittsburgh ultimately traded him to Dallas. That interest suggested Holmes recognized the need for additional help, even before Branch returned.

As we previously examined, several potential cornerback additions could still make sense before the deadline.

But this isn’t simply about acquiring another recognizable name.

It’s about making sure Detroit has enough dependable coverage options when injuries strike or opposing quarterbacks find favorable matchups.

Branch is an outstanding player, but he cannot cover every receiver. His presence improves the entire secondary without necessarily eliminating the need for another reliable outside cornerback.

The Lions also have to consider what happens if their defensive backs are forced into expanded roles during December and January.

That concern becomes even more important when considering Detroit’s early-season defensive struggles.

Detroit Lions Have Two Games Before the Trade Deadline

Perhaps the most interesting part of this situation is the schedule.

Detroit hosts the undefeated Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 1 before traveling to face the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 8. Both games will give Holmes additional opportunities to evaluate whether the secondary’s improvement is sustainable.

The NFL trade deadline arrives Nov. 10, meaning Detroit will have only two more games to make that determination before its final opportunity to acquire players through trades.

If the Lions continue shutting down opposing passing attacks, Holmes might reasonably conclude that his current roster deserves more time together.

But if the secondary struggles against Minnesota or Miami, waiting until the deadline could leave Detroit with fewer realistic options.

What Could Hold Brad Holmes Back

Of course, there’s no guarantee an affordable upgrade will become available. Holmes also has to protect the organization’s future rather than surrender valuable draft capital for a marginal improvement.

Still, the biggest danger would be allowing Sunday’s victory over Green Bay to create a false sense of security.

The Lions are 4-2, firmly in the NFC North race, and talented enough to compete with just about anybody.

Holmes doesn’t necessarily have to make a trade. He just cannot afford to stop looking.