The Detroit Lions have their starting quarterback in Jared Goff, but a surprising move by the Indianapolis Colts could give general manager Brad Holmes an interesting decision to make.

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And thanks to some newly revealed contract details, the financial side might not be nearly as frightening as it initially appeared.

According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, the Colts have released quarterback Daniel Jones just 11 games into a two-year, $88 million contract signed during the offseason.

Jones, who struggled throughout the 2026 season, is now available on waivers following Indianapolis’ disappointing 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday night.

That immediately raises an interesting question for Detroit.

Could Jones become Jared Goff’s next backup quarterback?

Before dismissing the idea because of his massive contract, there’s an important financial detail that makes the situation worth examining.

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) warms up before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Daniel Jones Could Cost Lions Just Over $2 Million in 2026

According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, Jones will remain on waivers until Monday at 4 p.m. ET, giving teams an opportunity to claim the veteran quarterback.

And here’s where things get interesting.

Garafolo reports that any team claiming Jones would be responsible for just over $2 million in remaining 2026 compensation, along with $38 million in contractual compensation for 2027.

However, the 2027 money is not fully guaranteed.

Only approximately $10.5 million is currently guaranteed for injury, with the remainder of the contract non-guaranteed at this point.

According to a breakdown of the deal Jones signed in March, $10 million of his $33.49 million base salary for 2027 was guaranteed for injury at signing, and that money becomes fully guaranteed in March 2027. Another $510,000 of his $4 million offseason roster bonus was fully guaranteed the day he signed.

That distinction is critical for any team considering a waiver claim.

Detroit wouldn’t necessarily be committing to paying Jones $38 million next season. The Lions could potentially release him before those future guarantees fully vest in March, although an injury to Jones while he was on Detroit’s roster would lock in the $10 million.

In other words, Jones could theoretically be an expensive backup for a few months without becoming a $38 million commitment for next season.

That’s a much different conversation than his original $88 million deal might suggest.

Would Daniel Jones Be an Upgrade Over Josh Dobbs?

The Lions already have an experienced backup quarterback in Joshua Dobbs, who joined Detroit in August following Teddy Bridgewater’s retirement.

Dobbs won the backup job during training camp and has spent the past several months working with offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and learning Detroit’s system.

The Lions also have rookie Luke Altmyer on their practice squad, giving them another developmental option behind Goff.

Jones, however, brings considerable starting experience.

The former No. 6 overall draft pick has started games for both the New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts, and his mobility could provide a different dimension to Detroit’s offense if Goff were unavailable.

But there are legitimate concerns.

Jones entered Friday having completed just 58.4% of his passes this season, throwing seven touchdowns against a league-leading 13 interceptions. Those numbers don’t exactly suggest a quarterback who would immediately solve problems for a team with championship aspirations.

And there’s something to be said for keeping a backup who already understands the playbook rather than introducing another quarterback in November.

Should Brad Holmes Consider Claiming Daniel Jones?

From a purely financial standpoint, claiming Jones is more reasonable than it initially appeared.

Paying approximately $2 million for the remainder of 2026 wouldn’t automatically be a dealbreaker for a team trying to contend, particularly if Holmes believes Jones would provide better insurance behind Goff.

But the potential 2027 injury guarantees are another matter.

If Jones suffered a significant injury while playing for Detroit, the Lions could find themselves responsible for future money they otherwise might have avoided. That creates a risk that wouldn’t exist with a conventional low-cost backup contract.

There’s also the reality that Detroit already has Josh Dobbs, who costs considerably less and knows the offense.

And with the Lions dealing with significant injuries on defense, Holmes must consider whether spending additional money on another quarterback would be the best use of the team’s resources.

My take? The Lions should at least evaluate the possibility, but a waiver claim is far from an obvious move.

Jones’ experience is appealing, and the relatively modest remaining 2026 salary makes him worth considering. However, his poor performance this season, the financial risk attached to his 2027 guarantees, and Detroit’s existing quarterback depth are all reasons to hesitate.

What Happens if Daniel Jones Clears Waivers on Monday

There is also another possibility.

If Jones clears waivers Monday, he would become free to negotiate a new contract with any interested team, potentially allowing Detroit to eliminate the complications associated with his existing agreement.

That might be the more attractive route for Holmes.

For now, there is no verified report that the Lions are interested in Jones, but the Colts’ decision has created an intriguing situation.

And with Detroit sitting at 7-2 and hoping to make a serious playoff run, making sure the team has reliable insurance behind Goff is certainly worth discussing.