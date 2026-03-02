Report: Detroit Lions Potential Replacement for David Montgomery Expected to Be Released

The Detroit Lions didn’t waste much time shaking up their backfield.
Just days after trading David Montgomery to the Houston Texans, a potential replacement may be about to fall directly into Brad Holmes’ lap, and it’s a familiar name tied closely to Detroit’s new offensive brain trust.
According to Matthew Berry, the Arizona Cardinals are expected to release veteran running back James Conner, immediately putting him on the radar as one of the most logical short-term options for the Lions.
And yes, the connection is obvious.
Why James Conner Makes Sense for Detroit
Detroit’s recent hiring of former Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing matters here. Petzing oversaw Conner’s best football in Arizona and knows exactly how to deploy him in a physical, downhill run game, something the Lions still value even with Jahmyr Gibbs firmly entrenched as RB1.
Conner isn’t flashy, but he’s reliable when healthy and thrives in goal-line and short-yardage situations, the exact role Montgomery filled before being dealt.
From 2021–2024 in Arizona, Conner was consistently productive:
- Multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons
- Strong touchdown production
- Proven ability to handle heavy contact and close games
Even in an injury-shortened 2025 season, Conner remained effective when on the field, though durability will understandably be a concern as he enters his age-31 season.
A Short-Term Bridge, Not a Long-Term Fix
Let’s be clear: James Conner wouldn’t be a long-term solution in Detroit.
But that’s not the goal.
The Lions:
- Just traded Montgomery for draft capital
- Still want to lean on Gibbs as the engine of the offense
- Need a veteran complement who can handle dirty work
Conner checks every one of those boxes — especially if he’s available at a team-friendly price following his release.
This would also preserve flexibility for Detroit to:
- Add a running back in the 2026 NFL Draft
- Avoid overcommitting cap space
- Maintain offensive identity under Dan Campbell
The Bigger Picture
Detroit didn’t trade Montgomery without a plan.
Whether that plan includes James Conner specifically remains to be seen, but if Arizona does move on, don’t be surprised if Detroit is one of the first teams connected. The Petzing familiarity, roster need, and timeline all line up too cleanly to ignore.
At minimum, Conner is a name Lions fans should keep very close tabs on over the coming days.