Report: Detroit Lions Potential Replacement for David Montgomery Expected to Be Released

The Detroit Lions didn’t waste much time shaking up their backfield.

Just days after trading David Montgomery to the Houston Texans, a potential replacement may be about to fall directly into Brad Holmes’ lap, and it’s a familiar name tied closely to Detroit’s new offensive brain trust.

According to Matthew Berry, the Arizona Cardinals are expected to release veteran running back James Conner, immediately putting him on the radar as one of the most logical short-term options for the Lions.

And yes, the connection is obvious.

Why James Conner Makes Sense for Detroit

Detroit’s recent hiring of former Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing matters here. Petzing oversaw Conner’s best football in Arizona and knows exactly how to deploy him in a physical, downhill run game, something the Lions still value even with Jahmyr Gibbs firmly entrenched as RB1.

Conner isn’t flashy, but he’s reliable when healthy and thrives in goal-line and short-yardage situations, the exact role Montgomery filled before being dealt.

From 2021–2024 in Arizona, Conner was consistently productive:

Multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons

Strong touchdown production

Proven ability to handle heavy contact and close games

Even in an injury-shortened 2025 season, Conner remained effective when on the field, though durability will understandably be a concern as he enters his age-31 season.

A Short-Term Bridge, Not a Long-Term Fix

Let’s be clear: James Conner wouldn’t be a long-term solution in Detroit.

But that’s not the goal.

The Lions:

Just traded Montgomery for draft capital

Still want to lean on Gibbs as the engine of the offense

Need a veteran complement who can handle dirty work

Conner checks every one of those boxes — especially if he’s available at a team-friendly price following his release.

This would also preserve flexibility for Detroit to:

Add a running back in the 2026 NFL Draft

Avoid overcommitting cap space

Maintain offensive identity under Dan Campbell

The Bigger Picture

Detroit didn’t trade Montgomery without a plan.

Whether that plan includes James Conner specifically remains to be seen, but if Arizona does move on, don’t be surprised if Detroit is one of the first teams connected. The Petzing familiarity, roster need, and timeline all line up too cleanly to ignore.

At minimum, Conner is a name Lions fans should keep very close tabs on over the coming days.