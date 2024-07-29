in Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions DB Brian Branch is set to fill the void left by C.J. Gardner-Johnson

237 Views

Lions All In on Brian Branch’s Transition to Safety

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch is preparing to take on an expanded role at safety for the upcoming 2024 season. Branch, who made a significant impact as a nickel corner in his rookie year, is expected to see an increase in snaps at safety following the departure of veteran C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Detroit Lions starting defense Detroit Lions defensive snap counts Brian Branch Suffers Injury Brian Branch has warning Brian Branch weighs in Dan Campbell reveals

Branch’s Stellar Rookie Season

Branch shone bright in 2023, racking up three interceptions (one of which was returned for a touchdown against the Chiefs), 13 passes defensed, a sack, and a forced fumble.

Reflecting on his rookie season, Branch expressed a desire for more reps at safety, which he believes would have accelerated his development. “Honestly, I wish they did put more reps at safety on me last year,” Branch said via Sports Illustrated. “I feel like I would’ve been a lot further along than I am now.”

High Expectations for Branch’s Second Year

Branch’s role adjustment comes as the Lions aim to fill the void left by Gardner-Johnson. Despite only logging 34 snaps at free safety in 2023, Branch is confident in his ability to adapt and excel in his new position. “I just feel like A.G. (defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn) makes his defense so safeties can make plays in this defense,” Branch noted. “You’re farther back from the line of scrimmage… I just have to go get it.”

After recovering from an offseason procedure on his lower left leg, Branch is set to be fully active in practice soon, much to the delight of the Lions’ coaching staff. The young talent is looking forward to stepping up as a more vocal leader in the secondary. “I’ve gotten better with communicating,” Branch added. “I feel like I’m opening up more out of my shell… just trying to be the quarterback (on defense).”

Looking Ahead to 2024

As Branch transitions to his new role, the Lions are optimistic about the level of production and leadership he will bring to their secondary in the 2024 season. With his impressive rookie year behind him and a fresh opportunity ahead, Branch is poised to make a significant impact on the field and help the Lions achieve their defensive goals.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Written by W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Taylor Decker Brad Holmes Detroit Lions Villain Sheila Hamp Brodric Martin Jahmyr Gibbs David Montgomery Detroit Lions Should Not Reach

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes Comments On Taylor Decker Contract Extension

Guardians vs Tigers, July 29, 2024: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and Predictions