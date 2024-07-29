Detroit Lions DB Brian Branch is set to fill the void left by C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Lions All In on Brian Branch’s Transition to Safety

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch is preparing to take on an expanded role at safety for the upcoming 2024 season. Branch, who made a significant impact as a nickel corner in his rookie year, is expected to see an increase in snaps at safety following the departure of veteran C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Branch’s Stellar Rookie Season

Branch shone bright in 2023, racking up three interceptions (one of which was returned for a touchdown against the Chiefs), 13 passes defensed, a sack, and a forced fumble.

Reflecting on his rookie season, Branch expressed a desire for more reps at safety, which he believes would have accelerated his development. “Honestly, I wish they did put more reps at safety on me last year,” Branch said via Sports Illustrated. “I feel like I would’ve been a lot further along than I am now.”

High Expectations for Branch’s Second Year

Branch’s role adjustment comes as the Lions aim to fill the void left by Gardner-Johnson. Despite only logging 34 snaps at free safety in 2023, Branch is confident in his ability to adapt and excel in his new position. “I just feel like A.G. (defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn) makes his defense so safeties can make plays in this defense,” Branch noted. “You’re farther back from the line of scrimmage… I just have to go get it.”

After recovering from an offseason procedure on his lower left leg, Branch is set to be fully active in practice soon, much to the delight of the Lions’ coaching staff. The young talent is looking forward to stepping up as a more vocal leader in the secondary. “I’ve gotten better with communicating,” Branch added. “I feel like I’m opening up more out of my shell… just trying to be the quarterback (on defense).”

Looking Ahead to 2024

As Branch transitions to his new role, the Lions are optimistic about the level of production and leadership he will bring to their secondary in the 2024 season. With his impressive rookie year behind him and a fresh opportunity ahead, Branch is poised to make a significant impact on the field and help the Lions achieve their defensive goals.