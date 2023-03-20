Detroit Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson deletes tweets calling out Eagles

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson had a messy contract negotiation with the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2023 NFL offseason. After his contract with Philadelphia expired at the conclusion of the 2022 NFL season, he sought a long-term extension with the team. However, negotiations went public when his agency shared a tweet calling out the Eagles' offer. Gardner-Johnson ended up signing with the Lions on a one-year contract worth $8 million instead of Philadelphia's three-year deal worth $24 million. According to Gardner-Johnson's agency, the offer from the Eagles was “fake.”

C.J. Gardner-Johnson's agency exposes Eagles for “fake” offer

Here is the tweet Gardner-Johnson's agency tweeted out to describe the “fake” contract offer from Philadelphia.

Gardner-Johnson deletes tweets calling out the Eagles

Gardner-Johnson sent out a couple of tweets calling out Philadelphia, but he has since deleted them. Here are those deleted tweets. In case you were not aware, “Cap” is slang for exaggerating or lying about something.

The Big Picture: Contracts and Negotiations in the NFL

Gardner-Johnson's contract dispute with Philadelphia going public sheds light on the behind-the-scenes negotiations that happen in the NFL. While contracts are often discussed in private, when they go public, it can have an impact on players' reputations and their future negotiations with other teams. NFL contracts can be complicated, with back-loaded offers and various clauses that can affect a player's earnings over the length of the contract. It's important for players to have a good understanding of the terms of the contract they are signing, and to have trusted representation to help them navigate the negotiation process.

Bottom Line – Lions Sign Gardner-Johnson to “Prove-It” Deal

Gardner-Johnson's contract dispute with Philadelphia going public highlights the complexities of contract negotiations in the NFL. While Gardner-Johnson may have initially been seeking a long-term extension with Philadelphia, he ended up signing with the Lions on a one-year “prove-it” deal instead. This type of contract allows him to showcase his skills and potentially earn a bigger contract in the future.