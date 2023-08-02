Detroit Lions defensive back, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, known for his electrifying presence, returned to the practice field just five days after suffering a knee injury that initially looked severe. Much to the delight of his teammates and coaches, he was back in action, spreading his energy and enthusiasm around like the “flu” virus.

Detroit Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson: ‘I’m contagious. I’m like the flu'

Gardner-Johnson was all smiles during his post-practice interview, quipping, “I’m contagious. I’m like the flu.” He confidently stated that his infectious spirit was not a sign of arrogance but stemmed from his confidence in his role, his teammates, coaches, trainers, and the strength staff.

“I’m contagious. I’m like the flu,” Gardner-Johnson told reporters after practice. “I’m like the flu. It’s going to go through your body. It’s either you get it or you don’t get it, and that’s not because I’m cocky, it’s not because — no, it’s because I’m confident in my job, I’m confident with my coaches and my teammates and my trainers and my strength staff are doing for me and teaching me, so I think that’s why.”

Why it Matters

The fact that Gardner-Johnson could recover swiftly from his injury and return to the field is excellent news for the Lions' defense. As the most significant free agent signing of the offseason, the Lions have high expectations of Gardner-Johnson leading their defense in 2023.

Key Points

Gardner-Johnson returned to practice just five days after suffering a knee injury.

He attributed his contagious spirit to his confidence in his role and the support from his teammates and coaches.

Gardner-Johnson's return bodes well for the Lions' defense, which has high expectations for him in the upcoming 2023 season.

Bottom Line – A Speedy Recovery and a Healthy Dose of Confidence

The quick return of C.J. Gardner-Johnson from what could have been a severe injury is a testament to his resilience and maybe a little luck. His “contagious” energy, coupled with his high-level play, is set to be a significant advantage for the Lions' defense as they look forward to the 2023 season. In a game where attitude can be as vital as aptitude, Gardner-Johnson's infectious spirit might just be the extra shot in the arm the Lions need.