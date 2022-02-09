in Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions DB coach Aubrey Pleasant lands another defensive coordinator interview

Detroit Lions DB coach and passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant has already landed an interview from the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

And now, another team has their eyes on him. According to a report from NFL Network’s Steve Wyche, Pleasant interviewed today for the same position with the New Orleans Saints:

Pleasant just completed his 9th season in the NFL and first with the Lions. The position in New Orleans was vacated by Dennis Allen, who was promoted to head coach after the departure of Sean Payton.

