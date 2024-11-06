Detroit Lions DBs Show Off New Brian Branch ‘Double Bird’ T-Shirts While Dancing [Video]

In a show of camaraderie and support for their teammate, the Detroit Lions defensive backs made quite the statement on Wednesday by donning t-shirts featuring a photo of Brian Branch flipping the double bird to Packers fans. This iconic image followed Branch's controversial ejection during the Lions' Week 9 matchup against Green Bay for targeting.

The playful display was not only a nod to Branch's fiery spirit but also a way for the defensive backs to lighten the mood after the emotional game. As they danced and showcased their new attire, it was clear that the group is united and ready to stand by each other, regardless of the circumstances on the field.

The Lions whole secondary rocking Brian Branch’s custom shirt 😂🔥#OnePride pic.twitter.com/05zPqv5ep6 — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) November 6, 2024

This lighthearted moment captures the essence of the Lions' locker room, where players rally around one another and embrace their individual personalities. With the team looking ahead to their next matchup, the support for Branch serves as a reminder of the strong bond among the players as they aim for success together.