fb
Wednesday, November 6, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsDetroit Lions DBs Show Off New Brian Branch 'Double Bird' T-Shirts While...
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions DBs Show Off New Brian Branch ‘Double Bird’ T-Shirts While Dancing [Video]

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
1

In a show of camaraderie and support for their teammate, the Detroit Lions defensive backs made quite the statement on Wednesday by donning t-shirts featuring a photo of Brian Branch flipping the double bird to Packers fans. This iconic image followed Branch's controversial ejection during the Lions' Week 9 matchup against Green Bay for targeting.

Brian Branch

The playful display was not only a nod to Branch's fiery spirit but also a way for the defensive backs to lighten the mood after the emotional game. As they danced and showcased their new attire, it was clear that the group is united and ready to stand by each other, regardless of the circumstances on the field.

This lighthearted moment captures the essence of the Lions' locker room, where players rally around one another and embrace their individual personalities. With the team looking ahead to their next matchup, the support for Branch serves as a reminder of the strong bond among the players as they aim for success together.

Previous article
Tarik Skubal’s Agent Comments On Potential Long-Term Contract With Detroit Tigers
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Tom on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Mike on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Trevor S Glidden on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Robert Barnes on Brian Branch Flips Green Bay Packers Fans The Double Bird After Ejection
Daniel on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
John on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Jerry Sine on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Robert on Amon-Ra St. Brown Trolls Packers With Lambeau Leap Following Easy Win [Video]
Robert on Brian Branch Flips Green Bay Packers Fans The Double Bird After Ejection
Too Bold on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions