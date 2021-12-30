Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn discusses future for LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Detroit Lions LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin can become an unrestricted free-agent this March, and after emerging as one of the top defensive players for the team this season, the team would certainly like to have him back in the Honolulu blue next season.

“He will have his chance to be our starting inside linebacker,” Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn explained Thursday. “He’s had a great year. Still has a ways to go, but we’re excited about that player.”

Reeves-Maybin is currently in his 5th NFL season, and has racked up 57 total tackles (5th on the team), two tackles-for-loss and two forced fumbles so far in 2021. And Glenn doesn’t want him going anywhere else.

“Obviously, we want the player back,” Glenn said. “I mean, there’s no doubt about that because he’s a good player. Any one of our players that are free agents, we want them back. And if he does come back, he definitely is going to get a chance to be that starting inside linebacker.”

