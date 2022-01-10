in Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn lands head coaching interview

The Detroit Lions had a rough 2021 season, but no matter who you ask, they say great things about defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Now, according to reports, the Denver Broncos have requested an interview with Glenn for their new head-coaching position.

