Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn lands head coaching interview

The Detroit Lions had a rough 2021 season, but no matter who you ask, they say great things about defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.
Now, according to reports, the Denver Broncos have requested an interview with Glenn for their new head-coaching position.
Stay tuned.
The #Broncos requested an interview with #Lions DC Aaron Glenn for their head coaching job, per source.
Glenn – the longtime NFL defensive back – came from New Orleans with Dan Campbell and is highly regarded.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2022
