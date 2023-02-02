Merch
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn lands second interview with Colts

By W.G. Brady
Earlier today, we passed along a report that Detroit Lions‘ assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley is heading to the Carolina Panthers. Now, according to reports, their defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn, is one step closer to an NFL head coaching gig. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Glenn will have a second in-person interview with the Indianapolis Colts this coming Thursday.

Why it Matters

If Glenn does land a job with either Indianapolis, or the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit will not only have to find a new assistant head coach/running backs coach to replace Duce Staley, but they will also need a new defensive coordinator to replace Glenn.

Aaron Glenn is one of 8 finalists for Indianapolis' job

Glenn has already interviewed with Indianapolis and Arizona, and those just so happen to be the only two NFL head coach openings remaining. Glenn is now a “finalist” for the Indianapolis job, along with the following candidates, who have also been given second interviews. (Alphabetical Order)

  • Richard Bisaccia
  • Brian Callahan
  • Ejiro Ever
  • Wink Martindale
  • Raheem Morris
  • Jeff Saturday
  • Shane Steichen
