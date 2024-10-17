Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn Names Best WR In NFL

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn isn’t shy about giving credit where it’s due, and when it comes to wide receivers, he believes there’s one player who stands out above the rest: Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson.

Glenn recently shared his thoughts on Jefferson ahead of the Lions' Week 7 showdown with the undefeated Vikings, making it clear he holds the young receiver in high regard.

“In my opinion, I think he’s the best receiver in the league,” Glenn said as quoted by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. Jefferson, who has consistently been one of the most productive and electrifying players in the NFL, isn’t just known for his speed and hands. According to Glenn, there’s one thing that truly sets Jefferson apart: his toughness.

“I think one thing that sets him apart is his toughness,” Glenn continued. “He’s not afraid to go across the middle.”

Jefferson’s fearlessness has made him a nightmare for opposing defenses. His ability to stretch the field and make difficult catches in traffic is why he's constantly at the top of defensive game plans— and it's why Glenn has such high praise for him.

The Lions will certainly have their hands full trying to contain Jefferson, but with Glenn’s defense coming off a dominant performance against the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit’s defense will be looking to rise to the challenge.