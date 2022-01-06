Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn responds to question about him leaving to become head coach

Despite the Detroit Lions 2-13-1 record on the season, there has been plenty of chatter (at least around these parts) about defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn potentially getting interviews for head coach openings when the season concludes.

On Thursday, Glenn spoke to the media and when he was asked about being a potential head-coaching candidate, he had an interesting response that sure makes it sound like he wants to stick around with the Lions.

“I want to be the best coordinator the Lions ever had, and that’s all I think about. … I want to be the best who ever came through Detroit. I want you guys to say that at some point.”

Nation, do you think Glenn will be the Lions’ defensive coordinator in 2002?