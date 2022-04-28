Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn says they ‘deserved’ Aidan Hutchinson

The homegrown product is staying right in his backyard.

With the No. 2 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions officially took DE Aidan Hutchinson from the University of Michigan Wolverines.

He’ll certainly bring an immediate boost to Detroit’s defense that ranked third last in the NFL in total sacks with just 30. Of course, they also had the third-fewest quarterback pressures. And according to defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, they “deserved” this pick.

“Listen, we deserve this player,” Glenn said. “We do. And this player deserves us as a coaching staff also. We’re excited. This is a good time for Detroit.”

Of course, there was good reason for his having been at the top of the NFL Draft thanks to his having set Michigan’s school record with 14 sacks this past season, along with 62 tackles (36 solo tackles) and 16.5 tackles for loss.

“He’s relentless in how many ways he can get to the quarterback. He plays the run well. He is a Detroit Lion through and through.”

10 Rookies who can make an immediate fantasy impact

I’m not sure about you, but all the talk I hear about this draft is that there’s no “star power.”

Sure, last year’s NFL Draft had five first-round quarterbacks, but the five combined for exactly zero playoff wins and zero division titles. We love big-name rookie quarterbacks on draft night, but they’re rarely the first-year players who impact winning.

If you’re a fantasy football fan, you should hold this opinion — this draft is absolutely stellar. Several impact college position players will transition to the NFL, and some are coming off absurd, do-it-all efforts on college teams that weren’t very good overall.

There’s not a standout stud like Ja’Marr Chase, but I have 10 guys — five wide receivers, two tight ends, and three running backs — who I’ve had my eye on due to their insane production in college football daily fantasy last season. A few of them are getting slept on while others are well-known commodities.

Let’s break them down.