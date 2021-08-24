Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn speaks positively of Jeff Okudah, Derrick Barnes

The staff of new Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell gained a massive piece with the hiring of Aaron Glenn as defensive coordinator.

Of course, the Lions surrendered the most yards and points in franchise history last season. As a former 15 year NFL veteran, Glenn has been in the position that his players are in, and is well tuned in to what’s needed from them. And it won’t mean anything without confidence.

Confidence is a trait that 2nd year cornerback Jeff Okudah will need more of, and he’ll be certainly aided by Glenn’s positive outlook on his overall performance at training camp so far in 2021.

“This is the NFL. He’s going to give up a play, Glenn said. “He’s a good player. He’s been practicing hard. His eyes were bad and he gave up a play. There’s been a lot of plays that he has made. At some point, we got to talk about the plays he has made instead of ones he didn’t make.”

As far as linebacker Derrick Barnes is concerned, whom the Lions took with their 6th selection in this year’s NFL Draft, he’s adapted nicely into the professional ranks – but still has plenty of work to do.

“We want to make sure we bring him a lot slowly,” Glenn said. “There’s still a lot of things he needs to get better at, and we’re going to continue to help him with that. He’s been making a lot of plays, just what we expected. You saw it in college, and we’re going to continue to work with him, but he’s put himself in a good position. A lot of young guys have done that, and we’re excited.”

– – Quotes via Detroit Lions Link – –