Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn wants to ‘beat the hell’ out of the New York Jets

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will travel to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Jets. One person who is excited about the game is Lions’ defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn. You may recall that Glenn was originally selected by the Jets in the first round of the 1994 NFL draft. During his eight seasons with the Jets, he intercepted 24 passes and made two Pro Bowls. Now, Glenn says he wants to take it to his former team.

What did Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn say about the New York Jets?

On Thursday, Glenn spoke to the media and he had the following to say about playing his former team.

“They’re really good friends of mine, so any time I have a chance to go against this team, I want to beat the hell out of them,” Glenn said. “Even though I have a lot of love for that organization, I really do, but I do.

“I want to beat the hell out of them.”

The Lions’ defense has been playing much better after an embarrassing start to the season. In fact, according to Football Outsiders, the Lions are the No. 8 defensive team in the NFL over the past six weeks.

The Jets’ offense is nothing to call home about (No. 20 offense over the past six weeks), so let’s hope the Lions’ defense can keep their hot streak going.