Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn wants to ‘beat the hell’ out of the New York Jets

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Lions play the Jets on Sunday
  • Glenn is ready to take down his former team

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will travel to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Jets. One person who is excited about the game is Lions’ defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn. You may recall that Glenn was originally selected by the Jets in the first round of the 1994 NFL draft. During his eight seasons with the Jets, he intercepted 24 passes and made two Pro Bowls. Now, Glenn says he wants to take it to his former team.

This week's hottest stories
Aaron Glenn Detroit Lions

What did Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn say about the New York Jets?

On Thursday, Glenn spoke to the media and he had the following to say about playing his former team.

Featured Videos

“They’re really good friends of mine, so any time I have a chance to go against this team, I want to beat the hell out of them,” Glenn said. “Even though I have a lot of love for that organization, I really do, but I do.

“I want to beat the hell out of them.”

The Lions’ defense has been playing much better after an embarrassing start to the season. In fact, according to Football Outsiders, the Lions are the No. 8 defensive team in the NFL over the past six weeks.

The Jets’ offense is nothing to call home about (No. 20 offense over the past six weeks), so let’s hope the Lions’ defense can keep their hot streak going.

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions,Aaron Glenn

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Detroit Lions Khalil Dorsey Detroit Lions sign CB Khalil Dorsey
Next Article Detroit Lions Sights and Sounds Detroit Lions Sights and Sounds video from win over Vikings
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions
Aidan Hutchinson and 4 other Detroit Lions miss Thursday’s practice
Detroit Lions News
Detroit Lions Sights and Sounds
Detroit Lions Sights and Sounds video from win over Vikings
Detroit Lions Notes
Aaron Glenn Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn wants to ‘beat the hell’ out of the New York Jets
Detroit Lions News
Detroit Lions Khalil Dorsey
Detroit Lions sign CB Khalil Dorsey
Detroit Lions News
Lost your password?