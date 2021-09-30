Detroit Lions DE Jashon Cornell’s roster exemption has been lifted

According to reports, Detroit Lions DE Jashon Cornell‘s roster exemption has been lifted.

Cornell, who was suspended for the first three regular-season games due to a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy, is now on the active roster.

“I was informed today by the NFL that I would have to miss the first 3 games of the season,” Cornell tweeted when the suspension was announced. “Last year after losing a dear friend of mine I made a mistake that was out of my character. I have owned it and worked on learning from it.”

“Since then I have grown as a person and now a better man,” Cornell added. “With that being said I apologize to the Lions organization and the fans. I have learned from my mishap.”

