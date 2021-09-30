According to reports, Detroit Lions DE Jashon Cornell‘s roster exemption has been lifted.

Cornell, who was suspended for the first three regular-season games due to a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy, is now on the active roster.

“I was informed today by the NFL that I would have to miss the first 3 games of the season,” Cornell tweeted when the suspension was announced. “Last year after losing a dear friend of mine I made a mistake that was out of my character. I have owned it and worked on learning from it.”

“Since then I have grown as a person and now a better man,” Cornell added. “With that being said I apologize to the Lions organization and the fans. I have learned from my mishap.”

