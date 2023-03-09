Detroit Lions DE John Cominsky to test free agency

Detroit Lions defensive end John Cominsky is set to become a free agent next week and has expressed his desire to stay with the team. However, as of Thursday morning, no deal has been reached. Cominsky has confirmed that he plans to test free agency before signing somewhere else “after a few days.” While the Lions have expressed their interest in keeping him, his price tag may be higher than expected, with the possibility of a deal worth more than $5 million per year. Nonetheless, the Lions have an advantage in negotiations with their coaching staff and culture that Cominsky loves.

Key points:

John Cominsky plans to test free agency after not yet being re-signed by the Detroit Lions

Cominsky had a strong season with 4.0 sacks, five tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and three passes defended

Cominsky could potentially sign a deal worth more than $5 million per year

The Lions have a coaching staff and culture that Cominsky loves

The Big Picture: John Cominsky's Future with Detroit Lions

With Cominsky set to test free agency, the Lions face a tough decision on whether to re-sign him or let him go. Despite his strong performance last season, the team may need to consider their financial situation and weigh the potential offers from other teams against the value they place on Cominsky.

Cominsky By the Numbers

Played 14 games for the Lions in 2022

Made eight starts

Tallied 4.0 sacks, five tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and three passes defended

Could sign a deal worth more than $5 million per year

Cominsky's stats from last season demonstrate his value as a player, with his ability to get sacks, tackles for loss, and defend passes. Additionally, the potential for a high-value contract in free agency further underscores his worth as a player in the league.

What Cominsky is Saying

“I think they want me there. I want to be there. We'll see how it all works out.” – John Cominsky on his desire to stay with the Lions

“There's a business side to this. Maybe another team will bring some numbers and the Lions will have to see what they want to do. I hope it works out there, but I really don't know.” – John Cominsky on his plans to test free agency

“I love the energy there. I love playing for Dan Campbell. You're not just head-butting another player before the game in Detroit. The coaches are in on that, too.” – John Cominsky on his appreciation for the Lions coaching staff and culture

The Bottom Line – Cominsky's Future Hangs in the Balance

As John Cominsky prepares to test free agency, the Detroit Lions must make a difficult decision on whether to re-sign him. While his strong performance last season and his appreciation for the team's culture make him an attractive option, the potential cost of a deal worth more than $5 million per year may be a deterrent. Ultimately, the Lions will need to weigh the value of Cominsky's contributions against their financial situation and consider the potential offers from other teams in order to make the best decision for the franchise.