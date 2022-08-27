Detroit Lions deadline to make decision on 27 players

The NFL has some new rules in place this season as for when teams must trim their rosters down during training camp and the final date is coming soon, which means the Detroit Lions will have a plethora of decisions to make.

Currently, the Lions’ roster sits at 80 players and they will have until Aug. 30 (Tuesday) to reduce that roster down to 53 players.

Because of that, the Lions will have to make a decision on 27 of their players by Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Here are the NFL‘s mandatory roster cutdown dates for training camp.

Aug. 16: reduce to 85 players

Aug. 23: reduce to 80 players

Aug. 30: reduce to 53 players

Nation, which players do you think are in jeopardy of being cut by the Detroit Lions?

Steelers will test Detroit Lions' defensive line

How many players are on an NFL team?

NFL teams are allowed 53 players on the roster, plus a 16-member practice squad. However, only 47 players — 48 if the roster includes at least eight offensive linemen — can suit up per game under the new collective bargaining agreement.

What are the other key dates after NFL cutdowns?

After cut-down days, it’s full steam ahead toward the regular season, which is set to begin Sept. 8. The next major date to keep an eye out for is the trade deadline on Nov. 1.

