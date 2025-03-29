Detroit Lions Decide on Home Field Name Through 2036

The Detroit Lions made the big announcement on Friday.

The Detroit Lions are keeping one of their longest-standing partnerships firmly in place.

On Friday, the team announced that Ford Field will remain the official name of their home stadium through the 2036 season, thanks to an extended agreement with Ford Motor Company.

Detroit Lions Long-Term Commitment to Ford

Lions President and CEO Rod Wood emphasized the importance of this partnership, calling it a key priority for the organization.

“Renewing our relationship with Ford Motor Company has always been a top priority for us,” said Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood. “Ford was an integral partner in our move back to downtown Detroit in 2002 and continues to be valuable to the growth of our brand. We are proud to have an iconic, Detroit founded company’s name on our building for the foreseeable future.”

“Ford and the Lions are perfect partners – two iconic organizations that are both deeply rooted in Detroit,” said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO. “Ever since Bill Ford spearheaded bringing Ford Field downtown, this stadium has helped drive Detroit’s comeback and hosted some of the biggest events in sports and entertainment. And just like our hometown, our Ford and Lions teams are defined by hard work and grit. So, we couldn’t be prouder to have the Lions and their fans keep calling their home ‘Ford Field.'”

Ford Field has served as the Lions’ home since 2002, becoming a centerpiece of downtown Detroit’s sports and entertainment scene.

A Celebration of City and Culture

To mark the occasion, the Lions dropped a hype video celebrating the renewed deal. The video features head coach Dan Campbell, running back David Montgomery, franchise legend Barry Sanders, and hometown artists Big Sean and Kid Rock, further cementing the cultural connection between the team, the city, and its fans.

