Detroit Lions Decide On Next Offensive Coordinator

The Detroit Lions appear to have found their next offensive coordinator following Ben Johnson's departure to become head coach of the Chicago Bears. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Lions are working to hire John Morton as their new offensive coordinator.

Lions are working to hire Broncos pass game coordinator Johnny Morton as their offensive coordinator and the coach to replace Ben Johnson, per sources. He is traveling to Detroit to meet with team. Morton worked in Detroit before and could soon be doing it again. pic.twitter.com/spszqgHCVb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2025

A Strong Background with Dan Campbell

Morton brings a wealth of experience, most recently serving as the pass game coordinator for the Denver Broncos under head coach Sean Payton. During the 2024 season, Morton worked closely with Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix, helping him post an impressive 2024 season with 3,775 yards, 29 passing touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Nix's performance under Morton was a bright spot for a Broncos offense that had its struggles.

Before his time in Denver, Morton worked with current Lions head coach Dan Campbell as the Lions' senior offensive assistant in 2022. Campbell has previously spoken highly of Morton’s influence on the offense, particularly his role in helping current Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand develop as a coach. Campbell credited Morton for imparting valuable lessons and setting a strong foundation for Engstrand’s growth within the organization.

A Familiar Face in Detroit

While Morton may be a relatively fresh face for the Lions’ official offensive coordinator role, his familiarity with Campbell and the Lions’ staff makes him a logical choice. His time with the Broncos and his work with quarterbacks in particular will likely help continue to develop Jared Goff and the Lions' offensive game plan.

The Lions will hope that Morton’s success in Denver translates to even greater results in Detroit as the team continues to push toward Super Bowl contention. With Campbell's trust in Morton’s abilities and the shared history between the two, this hire could prove to be an important step for the Lions as they look to build on their recent success.