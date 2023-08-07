Merch
Detroit Lions decide on long snapper for 2023

By Don Drysdale
3
0

The Detroit Lions have made a decision that could have an impact on their special teams unit for the upcoming season. After careful consideration and evaluating the performances of both long snappers, the team has decided to give the long-snapping duties for the 2023 season to Scott Daly, who has been with the Lions for the past two years.

This decision came as the Lions released veteran long snapper Jake McQuaide, despite signing him this spring. Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp recently expressed his confidence in Daly's abilities but noted the desire for further improvement. Fipp believed that healthy competition could spur Daly's progress, which led to the signing of McQuaide. However, it appears that Daly has risen to the occasion, impressing not only Fipp but also head coach Dan Campbell, who praised Daly's improvement in speed, accuracy, and overall performance since McQuaide's arrival.

Key Points

  • The Lions have chosen Scott Daly as their long snapper for the 2023 season, releasing veteran Jake McQuaide.
  • Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp sought to accelerate Daly's development by bringing in McQuaide to create competition.
  • Daly's improvement in performance and skill has led to his selection as the Lions' long snapper for the upcoming season.

Bottom Line – One Training Camp Battle Has Been Settled

While Jake McQuaide's Pro Bowl credentials brought an added element of competition, it was Scott Daly's noted improvement that won him the starting spot. As the Lions gear up for an exciting season, the emphasis on developing young talent and building a cohesive special teams unit bodes well for the team's future success. Fans can rest assured that the Lions have put their trust in the right pair of hands, or in this case, the right snap of the ball, to propel them forward in their quest for victory. Let's cheer on Scott Daly as he snaps into a promising future for the Detroit Lions!

