Detroit Lions decide on which players they will protect through Week 1

The Detroit Lions have decided on which 4 practice squad players they will protect through Week 1.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Lions have decided to protect QB Steven Montez, DL Bruce Hector, S Jalen Elliott, and K Zane Gonzalez.

By protecting these players, no other NFL team can sign them to their active roster through Week 1.

