Detroit Lions decide on which players they will protect through Week 1

The Detroit Lions have decided on which 4 practice squad players they will protect through Week 1.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Lions have decided to protect QB Steven Montez, DL Bruce Hector, S Jalen Elliott, and K Zane Gonzalez.

By protecting these players, no other NFL team can sign them to their active roster through Week 1.

Per NFL Transaction Wire: Detroit Lions protect 4 practice squad players for Week 1. Steven Montez, QB

Bruce Hector, DL

Jalen Elliott, S

Zane Gonzalez, K — DetroitSportsNation (@detsportsnation) September 7, 2021