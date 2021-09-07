Detroit Lions decide on which players they will protect through Week 1

The Detroit Lions have decided on which 4 practice squad players they will protect through Week 1.
According to the NFL transaction wire, the Lions have decided to protect QB Steven Montez, DL Bruce Hector, S Jalen Elliott, and K Zane Gonzalez.
By protecting these players, no other NFL team can sign them to their active roster through Week 1.
Per NFL Transaction Wire: Detroit Lions protect 4 practice squad players for Week 1.
Steven Montez, QB
Bruce Hector, DL
Jalen Elliott, S
Zane Gonzalez, K
