Sunday, November 10, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Decide On Za’Darius Smith’s Availability Vs. Texans

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions will likely be without their newly acquired pass rusher, Za'Darius Smith, for Sunday Night Football against the Houston Texans. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Smith, who was acquired in a trade from the Cleveland Browns just earlier this week, is not expected to play in the game due to not being fully ready.

Za'Darius Smith

Update on Za'Darius Smith’s Status

Rapoport tweeted: “Lions' new pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith, who was acquired in a trade on Tuesday, is not expected to play for Detroit tonight, I’m told. Not quite ready.” While Smith has been with the Lions for only a few days, the team will likely continue to get him acclimated to their defensive schemes before he steps onto the field.

Looking Ahead

Smith, who has had a successful career as a pass rusher, was brought in to help fill the void left by the season-ending injury to Aidan Hutchinson. While Smith will not be making his debut this Sunday, the Lions remain optimistic that he will be ready for future matchups.

As for Sunday’s game, the Lions will continue to rely on their defensive front, as they aim to maintain their dominant position in the NFC. Smith's time with the team will come soon, but for now, the Lions will have to make do without their new pass rusher.

Detroit Lions Announce 7 Roster Moves In Advance Of SNF Matchup Vs. Texans
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
