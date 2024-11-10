Detroit Lions Decide On Za’Darius Smith’s Availability Vs. Texans

The Detroit Lions will likely be without their newly acquired pass rusher, Za'Darius Smith, for Sunday Night Football against the Houston Texans. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Smith, who was acquired in a trade from the Cleveland Browns just earlier this week, is not expected to play in the game due to not being fully ready.

Rapoport tweeted: “Lions' new pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith, who was acquired in a trade on Tuesday, is not expected to play for Detroit tonight, I’m told. Not quite ready.” While Smith has been with the Lions for only a few days, the team will likely continue to get him acclimated to their defensive schemes before he steps onto the field.

Looking Ahead

Smith, who has had a successful career as a pass rusher, was brought in to help fill the void left by the season-ending injury to Aidan Hutchinson. While Smith will not be making his debut this Sunday, the Lions remain optimistic that he will be ready for future matchups.

As for Sunday’s game, the Lions will continue to rely on their defensive front, as they aim to maintain their dominant position in the NFC. Smith's time with the team will come soon, but for now, the Lions will have to make do without their new pass rusher.