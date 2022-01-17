Detroit Lions declare unused 2021 cap space rollover amount

The Detroit Lions 2021 season is a wrap and we have already begun looking toward the off-season.

A big part of what the Lions will do in the off-season, especially when it comes to re-signing player’s currently on their roster or signing free agents, it their salary cap situation.

On Monday, Field Yates revealed the unused 2021 cap space rollover amounts for each team and as you can see, the Lions have declared just over $1 million.

As noted by Yates, this number could adjust a bit following the playoffs.