Detroit Lions declare unused 2021 cap space rollover amount

The Detroit Lions 2021 season is a wrap and we have already begun looking toward the off-season.
A big part of what the Lions will do in the off-season, especially when it comes to re-signing player’s currently on their roster or signing free agents, it their salary cap situation.
On Monday, Field Yates revealed the unused 2021 cap space rollover amounts for each team and as you can see, the Lions have declared just over $1 million.
As noted by Yates, this number could adjust a bit following the playoffs.
NFL teams recently declared unused 2021 cap space rollover amounts (below).
After the playoffs, the NFL will audit incentives, bonuses, etc by team. That figure will be added/subtracted to the number below.
The sum + the 2022 Salary Cap = each team's 2022 adjusted cap number. pic.twitter.com/BMThnJyLpa
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 17, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings